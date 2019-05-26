Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KAI wins deal to upgrade supersonic trainer jets

All Headlines 11:25 May 26, 2019

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The Korean Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Sunday that it has made a 60-billion won (US$51 million) deal from the Thai Air Force to upgrade T-50TH supersonic trainer jets it delivered.

KAI signed a $110 million deal to export four T-50TH in 2015 to the Thai Air Force, and another deal worth $260 million in 2017 for eight more trainer jets.

The upgrade project will be completed by October, 2021, KAI said.

The four T-50TH trainer jets have been commissioned since March last year, and the eight T-50TH trainers will be delivered by 2020, KAI said.

