KAI wins deal to upgrade supersonic trainer jets
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The Korean Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Sunday that it has made a 60-billion won (US$51 million) deal from the Thai Air Force to upgrade T-50TH supersonic trainer jets it delivered.
KAI signed a $110 million deal to export four T-50TH in 2015 to the Thai Air Force, and another deal worth $260 million in 2017 for eight more trainer jets.
The upgrade project will be completed by October, 2021, KAI said.
The four T-50TH trainer jets have been commissioned since March last year, and the eight T-50TH trainers will be delivered by 2020, KAI said.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
5
(LEAD) 'Avengers: Endgame' becomes most-viewed foreign film in S. Korea
-
1
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
2
(LEAD) Bolton says N. Korean missile tests are breaches of U.N. resolutions
-
3
(LEAD) One Navy officer dead, four injured in accident involving destroyer docked at port
-
4
World Health Assembly committee adds gaming disorder as disease
-
5
Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes