GS Home Shopping invests US$1.2 mln in Vietnamese home-sharing startup
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- GS Home Shopping, a leading home shopping channel operator here, said Sunday that it has invested US$1.2 million in Luxstay, a Vietnamese home-sharing platform that targets the Southeast Asian market.
The deal marks GS Home Shopping's second such investment in an e-commerce startup based in Vietnam.
In January this year, the South Korean company invested $3 million in another e-commerce venture firm, Leflair, which focuses on premium-branded products for women, men, children and homes.
Vietnam, one of the fastest-growing countries in the travel industry, is a destination favored by South Korean tourists for its low costs and diverse attractions.
The quarterly figure for South Korean tourists visiting Vietnam soared more than 24 percent in the first three months of this year, exceeding the 1 million mark for the first time, industry data showed.
Given the current pace of growth, the annual figure is widely estimated to exceed 4 million for this year.
After topping the 1 million level for the first time in 2015, the annual number of South Korean tourists to Vietnam rose to 2.42 million in 2017 and 3.44 million last year.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
4
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea over 'working group' meeting with U.S.
-
1
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
World Health Assembly committee adds gaming disorder as disease
-
4
(LEAD) Bolton says N. Korean missile tests are breaches of U.N. resolutions
-
5
N. Korea says Russian wheat arrives in North