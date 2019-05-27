Korean-language dailies

-- Bong's cinema aesthetics gets Palme d'Or in his hands (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- On the centennial of Korean cinema, it gets Cannes (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'World's highest Bong (peak)' (Donga llbo)

-- Bong Joon-ho becomes Cannes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- WHO recognizes gaming disorder as illness (Segye Times)

-- WHO unanimously recognizes gaming disorder as illness (Chosun Ilbo)

-- China to check imported IT equipment for national security in apparent retaliation against U.S.' Huawei ban (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Bong Joon-ho reaches Cannes peak (Hankyoreh)

-- Kiwoom, Toss fail in Internet banking bids (Hankook Ilbo)

-- WHO rules gaming disorder an illness, blow to industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gumi industrial complex suffers from low output (Korea Economic Daily)

