(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 27)

Statistics Korea reported last week that income of the bottom 20 percent bracket dropped in the January-March period. The monthly average of the people in this group decreased to 1.25 million won (US$1,054), a 2.5 percent year-on-year drop. This is barely enough to cover the most basic expenses for families. It is worrisome that the household income for the bottom 20 percent group has been declining consecutively for the past five quarters.