(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 27)

His black humor also had international appeal. He debuted in Hollywood with "Snowpiercer" in 2013 and teamed up with Netflix instead of a traditional film house for "Okja' in 2016. He satirizes society with his themes but has also been quick to adjust to new technologies. Bong's latest film revolves around a poor family and a wealthy one, a polarization that poses a problem for all societies. The Cannes jury said the decision for the Palme d'Or was "unanimous."