Yonhap news advisory for Monday, May 27
All Headlines 09:15 May 27, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Parliamentary speaker's visit to Russia, Baltic nations
-- (U20 World Cup) S. Korea looking for 1st point vs. South Africa
-- (News Focus) 'Parasite' actor Song Kang-ho
Economy & Finance
-- Financial market move amid trade dispute
-- Game industry cries foul over WHO's gaming disorder
(END)
