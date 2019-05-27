Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:16 May 27, 2019
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/18 Rain 80
Incheon 20/18 Rain 80
Suwon 22/17 Rain 80
Cheongju 23/19 Rain 70
Daejeon 22/20 Rain 80
Chuncheon 21/17 Rain 80
Gangneung 25/21 Rain 70
Jeonju 23/18 Rain 80
Gwangju 22/18 Rain 80
Jeju 25/20 Rain 80
Daegu 22/18 Rain 80
Busan 20/18 Rain 90
(END)
