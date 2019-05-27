Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:16 May 27, 2019

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/18 Rain 80

Incheon 20/18 Rain 80

Suwon 22/17 Rain 80

Cheongju 23/19 Rain 70

Daejeon 22/20 Rain 80

Chuncheon 21/17 Rain 80

Gangneung 25/21 Rain 70

Jeonju 23/18 Rain 80

Gwangju 22/18 Rain 80

Jeju 25/20 Rain 80

Daegu 22/18 Rain 80

Busan 20/18 Rain 90

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!