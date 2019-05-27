Antitrust chief vows to strengthen oversight of public companies
SEJONG, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust chief vowed Monday to strengthen the oversight of public companies over their alleged unfair business practices.
Kim Sang-jo, head of South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC), also said in a policy debate session in Seoul that the commission will work with relevant ministries to come up with comprehensive measures on subcontractors.
South Korea has been pushing to crack down on unfair business practices and to level the playing field for smaller firms in a country that has been dominated by family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebol, for decades.
The FTC said some public companies are suspected of having engaged in such unfair business practices as sharply cutting payments to subcontractors.
Public companies refer to the companies in which the government holds stakes, such as the Korea Airports Corp. and the Korea Land & Housing Corp.
Kim also said his agency will make efforts to ensure that large companies stop awarding lucrative business contracts to their subsidiaries and embrace a competitive contract.
Kim said the FTC will pursue a policy on mergers and acquisitions in a way that supports new industries, while closely monitoring large companies' technology thefts from smaller firms.
