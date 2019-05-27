(LEAD) Lanky striker back on nat'l team for friendlies vs. Australia, Iran
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Striker Lee Jeong-hyeop has made it back to the men's national football team for the first time in nearly two years, as South Korea gear up for two friendly matches next month.
Head coach Paulo Bento announced his 25-man roster at the Korea Football Association (KFA) House in Seoul on Monday. South Korea will host Australia at Busan Asian Main Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 8 p.m. on June 7. And four days later, also at 8 p.m., South Korea will face Iran at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the nation's capital.
Lee, forward for Busan IPark in the second-tier K League 2, last played for South Korea at a friendly versus Colombia in November 2017. He has never played for Bento, who took the helm last August.
Lee is enjoying a fine season with Busan IPark, with seven goals in nine matches. Lee, 27, rose to unlikely stardom in early 2015 under former coach Uli Stielike, scoring three goals in his first six appearances, including two during South Korea's march to the final at the 2015 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup.
Lee gradually fell out of favor with Stielike's successor, Shin Tae-yong, but will now have a chance to add some much-needed firepower up front alongside Hwang Ui-jo, who has been the most prolific scorer under Bento.
Lee is the tallest attacker on the team at 186 centimeters.
"We've kept close tabs on him and analyzed his previous games with the national team," Bento said of Lee. "We also considered his current form for his club, and we decided he had the ability to fit into our style of play."
Lee is one of three players to be called up by Bento for the first time, joined by Ulsan Hyundai FC defender Kim Tae-hwan and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Son Jun-ho.
Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min leads the national team's experienced spine. The South Korean captain leads the current team both in caps with 79 and goals with 24.
At the other end of the spectrum, Hellas Verona midfielder Lee Seung-woo and Girona FC midfielder Paik Seung-ho, the team's two youngest players at 21 and 22, both made the team. Lee has 10 caps to his credit but Paik is still looking for his international debut.
Banged-up maintstays Lee Chung-yong, Ji Dong-won and Jung Woo-young were all left off the team this time.
Bento will open training camp at 3 p.m. next Monday at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, north of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province. The coach said Son may join the team a bit later than others, because of an important club commitment.
The Spurs will face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final in Madrid this weekend. The kickoff is 4 a.m. Sunday in Korean time, making it unlikely that Son will be able to report to Bento's camp in time the next day.
"I've told him that he should enjoy the Champions League final as much as he can, because it will be one of the most meaningful and special moments of his life," Bento said. "I said he should try to focus on that match first, and then worry about the national team later."
Among others joining Son in midfield will be a pair of Europe-based playmakers, Holstein Kiel's Lee Jae-sung and Dijon FCO's Kwon Chang-hoon. Son and Lee had a goal apiece in South Korea's 2-1 victory over Colombia in March, while Kwon made a successful return from a long injury layoff two months ago.
The defensive corps features Kim Young-gwon, who leads all defenders with 69 caps, and 22-year-old stud center back Kim Min-jae.
Australia's visit will complete the home-and-away series between the two teams, with South Korea having faced the Socceroos in Brisbane last November.
South Korea last faced Iran in August 2017 during the final World Cup qualifying stage.
Iran are the top Asian Football Confederation (AFC) team in the FIFA rankings at No. 21, 16 spots ahead of South Korea and 20 spots above Australia.
South Korea have played Iran 30 times, with a record of nine wins, eight draws and 13 losses. South Korea's last win over Iran came in January 2011 in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup. In ensuing meetings, Iran enjoyed four consecutive 1-0 victories over South Korea before they played to a scoreless draw during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in August 2017.
Belgian Marc Wilmots filled the coaching vacancy for Iran last week, succeeding long-time boss Carlos Queiroz.
In 27 meetings against Australia, South Korea have seven wins, 11 draws and nine losses. They have just one win in their past six matches against Australia, with three draws and two losses.
South Korea have six wins and one loss in 2019, the lone defeat coming in the AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals to Qatar in January.
