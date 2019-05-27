Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDS signs partnership with Vietnamese IT service company

All Headlines 11:46 May 27, 2019

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. said Monday it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with a Vietnamese IT services company to collaborate in the smart factory and cyber security sectors.

The IT subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. and CMC Corporation of Vietnam agreed to work together to develop an advanced IT platform and apply it in smart factories to expand their presence in the Southeast Asia market.

Under the agreement, Samsung SDS will integrate its artificial intelligence, big data and Internet of Things technologies and CMC's sales network to create synergy in smart factory, cloud and cyber security in the Asian manufacturing hub, the South Korean company said.

CMC is an IT services company in Vietnam, with its main businesses ranging from system integration, software development, cloud to IT infrastructure management.

Samsung SDS Co., South Korea's IT service provider, and CMC Corporation, a Vietnamese IT company, sign a strategic partnership agreement to collbaorate on smart factories, at a ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam, in this photo provided by Samsung SDS on May 27, 2019. (Yonhap)

