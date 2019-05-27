Ssangyong E&C wins 2 orders worth 420 bln won
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co., a major South Korean builder, said Monday it has won two overseas orders worth a combined 420 billion won (US$355 million).
Ssangyong E&C said it has clinched a 220 billion-won order to build an international airport in Equatorial Guinea, and bagged another 200 billion-won deal to build a residential building in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
Ssangyong E&C said its presence in Equatorial Guinea led to the latest airport project that is expected to take 34 months to complete. The company previously built terminals and other offices buildings in the central African nation.
Ssangyong E&C said the building in Dubai will be a 44-story residential tower, which is expected to take 32 months for completion.
