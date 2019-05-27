S. Korea considers extending tax cut on passenger cars
SEJONG, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering extending a temporary tax cut on purchases of passenger cars, a finance ministry official said Monday, in the latest move to boost domestic consumption.
The government slashed a special excise tax on purchases of passenger cars to 3.5 percent, from the previous 5 percent, between July and December. In January, the government extended the scheme until the end of June.
The government is now considering extending the tax cut, with the final decision to be announced next month, Yoon Tae-sik, a spokesman of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, told reporters.
The comments came as Asia's fourth-largest economy is struggling to stimulate sluggish private consumption and corporate investment.
The country's five carmakers, including Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp., sold a combined 8.23 million vehicles in 2018, compared with 8.2 million a year earlier, according to their sales data.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea in talks with N.K. about businesspeople's Kaesong trip: minister
-
3
S. Korea faces growing short-term risks to financial system: poll
-
4
S. Korea's car production falls 0.6 pct in Q1 on lower demand
-
5
Doosan Heavy teams up with U.S. energy firm for gas turbine biz
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea says will prudently consider Japan's call for arbitration panel over forced labor
-
2
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
3
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
4
S. Korea's new ambassador to Japan presents credentials to Emperor Naruhito
-
5
S. Korea faces growing short-term risks to financial system: poll
-
1
N. Korea says Russian wheat arrives in North
-
2
Singer Goo Ha-ra moved to hospital after suicide attempt
-
3
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
4
(LEAD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
5
N.K. outlet urges Seoul to focus on 'fundamental' issues, rather than humanitarian aid