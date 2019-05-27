Main opposition slams Moon's economic policy, vows to offer policy alternatives
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) on Monday denounced the liberal Moon Jae-in government's economic policy as the outcome of what it called "tyranny," vowing to provide policy alternatives on the economic front.
LKP chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn made the remarks three days after the conservative party wrapped up 18-days of rallies outside the National Assembly amid deepening partisan tensions over a fast-track drive.
"The people who we have met during the rallies were full of despair and sighs. This is because of the tyranny by the Moon government on the economic sector," Hwang told reporters.
He said the party will launch a panel to lead economic projects for "the 2020 grand transformation" in an effort to provide policy alternatives.
The conservative party is apparently aimed at winning over voters ahead of the 2020 general elections by highlighting what it views as shortcomings of Moon's key signature policies, such as the income-driven growth and nuclear-free policies.
The LKP started its outside rallies on May 7 in protest of other parties' decision to put key reform bills on a fast track in late April.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and three minor parties have fast-tracked political and judiciary reform bills, including proposals on election reform and the adjustment of investigative power.
It is effectively impossible to open an extraordinary session in May.
The DP called for the LKP to return to the National Assembly without conditions as the economic situation calls for the fast passage of an extra budget bill.
"It is fortunate that the LKP has completed the rallies. We are urging the LKP to return to parliament immediately and play its part for the passage of key bills on the people's livelihoods and a supplementary budget bill," DP chairman Lee Hae-chan told a party meeting.
But the LKP is demanding the ruling party apologize over the fast-track row and revoke the decision to designate those bills as fast-track proposals.
The floor leaders of the DP, the LKP and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party recently sounded out the possibility of the normalization of the National Assembly. But they have only affirmed the discrepancy over their stances.
A possible downside factor that may hamper the normalization includes the leak by a diplomat of recorded phone talks between President Moon and U.S. President Donald Trump to Rep. Khang Hyo-shang of the LKP.
The DP filed a complaint with the prosecution against Rep. Khang last week over the alleged leak of confidential diplomatic information.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
S. Korea faces growing short-term risks to financial system: poll
-
3
S. Korea's car production falls 0.6 pct in Q1 on lower demand
-
4
Doosan Heavy teams up with U.S. energy firm for gas turbine biz
-
5
(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 2.9 tln-won order from Iraq
-
1
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
S. Korea faces growing short-term risks to financial system: poll
-
4
S. Korea's car production falls 0.6 pct in Q1 on lower demand
-
5
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
1
N. Korea says Russian wheat arrives in North
-
2
Singer Goo Ha-ra moved to hospital after suicide attempt
-
3
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
4
(LEAD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
5
N.K. outlet urges Seoul to focus on 'fundamental' issues, rather than humanitarian aid