KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 1,459,000 UP 28,000
HANILHOLDINGS 52,500 UP 600
DB INSURANCE 61,300 DN 400
SsangyongCement 5,660 DN 50
BukwangPharm 16,700 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 32,900 UP 850
KAL 31,800 DN 50
AmoreG 65,400 UP 1,100
HyundaiMtr 135,000 UP 4,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,710 UP 40
LG Corp. 71,500 UP 800
KISWire 24,350 UP 50
LotteFood 558,000 UP 1,000
NEXENTIRE 10,450 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 93,300 UP 200
KCC 260,000 DN 3,500
HankookShellOil 339,500 DN 5,000
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,900 DN 300
KEPCO E&C 21,000 UP 100
S&T MOTIV 37,100 UP 500
SKTelecom 256,500 UP 3,500
LGELECTRONICS 76,600 UP 300
Celltrion 174,000 DN 7,000
Huchems 21,500 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 85,400 DN 100
CJ CGV 35,900 UP 800
KIH 71,200 UP 300
LOTTE Himart 42,900 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,060 UP 10
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,550 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 203,500 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 105,000 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 3,350 DN 25
GS 49,250 DN 850
HYUNDAILIVART 18,650 0
LIG Nex1 34,750 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,000 UP 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,300 DN 350
KT&G 100,000 DN 1,500
(MORE)
