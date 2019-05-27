TaekwangInd 1,459,000 UP 28,000

HANILHOLDINGS 52,500 UP 600

DB INSURANCE 61,300 DN 400

SsangyongCement 5,660 DN 50

BukwangPharm 16,700 DN 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 32,900 UP 850

KAL 31,800 DN 50

AmoreG 65,400 UP 1,100

HyundaiMtr 135,000 UP 4,500

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,710 UP 40

LG Corp. 71,500 UP 800

KISWire 24,350 UP 50

LotteFood 558,000 UP 1,000

NEXENTIRE 10,450 DN 50

CHONGKUNDANG 93,300 UP 200

KCC 260,000 DN 3,500

HankookShellOil 339,500 DN 5,000

HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,900 DN 300

KEPCO E&C 21,000 UP 100

S&T MOTIV 37,100 UP 500

SKTelecom 256,500 UP 3,500

LGELECTRONICS 76,600 UP 300

Celltrion 174,000 DN 7,000

Huchems 21,500 DN 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 DN 3,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 85,400 DN 100

CJ CGV 35,900 UP 800

KIH 71,200 UP 300

LOTTE Himart 42,900 DN 100

KUMHOTIRE 4,060 UP 10

KOREA AEROSPACE 32,550 UP 50

SAMSUNG SDS 203,500 UP 500

SPC SAMLIP 105,000 DN 500

HANWHA LIFE 3,350 DN 25

GS 49,250 DN 850

HYUNDAILIVART 18,650 0

LIG Nex1 34,750 DN 300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,000 UP 5,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,300 DN 350

KT&G 100,000 DN 1,500

(MORE)