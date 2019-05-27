KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Muhak 10,600 UP 50
DHICO 6,120 UP 110
SBS 22,000 DN 850
LG Display 16,700 UP 350
SK 235,000 DN 3,000
Hanon Systems 11,850 UP 500
Kangwonland 30,900 DN 250
NAVER 110,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 122,000 DN 2,000
Kogas 41,100 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 278,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,100 DN 400
NCsoft 480,000 UP 5,000
FARMSCO 6,820 UP 90
DSME 28,400 UP 50
DSINFRA 6,360 DN 20
DWEC 4,865 UP 15
Donga ST 100,000 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,850 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 276,500 DN 3,000
DongwonF&B 251,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 30,350 DN 450
LGH&H 1,268,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 326,000 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 46,850 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 76,100 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,800 UP 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,200 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,400 UP 550
DB HiTek 14,850 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 149,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 100,000 UP 1,500
DaelimInd 103,000 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP17000 UP100
KiaMtr 41,650 UP 550
Donga Socio Holdings 102,500 UP 500
SK hynix 66,900 DN 700
Youngpoong 720,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 49,900 UP 500
Hanwha 25,850 0
