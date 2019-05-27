KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
CJ 100,500 0
JWPHARMA 32,450 UP 50
LGInt 16,150 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 6,490 UP 90
SBC 18,900 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 30,950 UP 50
TONGYANG 1,810 DN 35
Daesang 25,900 DN 300
SKNetworks 4,890 DN 30
ORION Holdings 16,700 DN 250
HITEJINRO 20,550 DN 200
Yuhan 254,500 UP 7,500
SLCORP 24,500 UP 2,150
SsangyongMtr 4,295 UP 5
BoryungPharm 12,200 UP 200
L&L 16,100 DN 100
NamyangDairy 591,000 DN 7,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,400 UP 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,700 UP 400
Shinsegae 290,500 UP 500
Nongshim 245,000 DN 7,000
SGBC 44,550 DN 500
Hyosung 75,800 UP 300
LOTTE 43,150 UP 800
AK Holdings 50,100 UP 200
GS Retail 35,350 DN 50
Ottogi 714,000 DN 14,000
IlyangPharm 26,100 UP 50
DaeduckElec 12,350 UP 250
MERITZ SECU 4,675 DN 115
HtlShilla 92,300 DN 400
Hanmi Science 69,100 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 96,200 UP 300
Hanssem 87,400 DN 900
HHI 110,500 DN 500
Hanwha Chem 20,850 DN 400
OCI 87,100 UP 1,900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 46,200 UP 1,800
KorZinc 439,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,620 UP 20
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
S. Korea faces growing short-term risks to financial system: poll
-
3
S. Korea's car production falls 0.6 pct in Q1 on lower demand
-
4
Doosan Heavy teams up with U.S. energy firm for gas turbine biz
-
5
(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 2.9 tln-won order from Iraq
-
1
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
S. Korea faces growing short-term risks to financial system: poll
-
4
S. Korea's car production falls 0.6 pct in Q1 on lower demand
-
5
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
1
N. Korea says Russian wheat arrives in North
-
2
Singer Goo Ha-ra moved to hospital after suicide attempt
-
3
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
4
(LEAD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
5
N.K. outlet urges Seoul to focus on 'fundamental' issues, rather than humanitarian aid