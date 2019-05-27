Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:41 May 27, 2019

CJ 100,500 0
JWPHARMA 32,450 UP 50
LGInt 16,150 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 6,490 UP 90
SBC 18,900 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 30,950 UP 50
TONGYANG 1,810 DN 35
Daesang 25,900 DN 300
SKNetworks 4,890 DN 30
ORION Holdings 16,700 DN 250
HITEJINRO 20,550 DN 200
Yuhan 254,500 UP 7,500
SLCORP 24,500 UP 2,150
SsangyongMtr 4,295 UP 5
BoryungPharm 12,200 UP 200
L&L 16,100 DN 100
NamyangDairy 591,000 DN 7,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,400 UP 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,700 UP 400
Shinsegae 290,500 UP 500
Nongshim 245,000 DN 7,000
SGBC 44,550 DN 500
Hyosung 75,800 UP 300
LOTTE 43,150 UP 800
AK Holdings 50,100 UP 200
GS Retail 35,350 DN 50
Ottogi 714,000 DN 14,000
IlyangPharm 26,100 UP 50
DaeduckElec 12,350 UP 250
MERITZ SECU 4,675 DN 115
HtlShilla 92,300 DN 400
Hanmi Science 69,100 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 96,200 UP 300
Hanssem 87,400 DN 900
HHI 110,500 DN 500
Hanwha Chem 20,850 DN 400
OCI 87,100 UP 1,900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 46,200 UP 1,800
KorZinc 439,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,620 UP 20
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!