KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SYC 53,800 UP 600
HyundaiMipoDock 48,400 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 33,050 0
S-Oil 81,200 UP 200
LG Innotek 96,900 UP 600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 261,000 0
HYUNDAI WIA 42,950 UP 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 92,200 UP 1,800
SKC 31,200 DN 150
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,460 UP 20
Mobis 219,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 31,050 DN 300
HDC HOLDINGS 15,550 DN 200
S-1 97,200 UP 400
Hanchem 85,100 UP 1,100
DWS 37,000 UP 2,150
UNID 49,750 DN 350
KEPCO 25,000 DN 500
SamsungSecu 34,700 UP 50
HyundaiElev 78,600 UP 600
DAEKYO 6,140 DN 20
GKL 20,550 DN 600
Handsome 43,750 UP 700
WJ COWAY 78,700 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 160,500 UP 3,500
IBK 13,900 0
KorElecTerm 64,300 DN 2,800
NamhaeChem 10,050 DN 50
DONGSUH 20,200 UP 50
BGF 7,660 UP 20
SamsungEng 16,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 93,500 0
PanOcean 4,200 DN 75
SAMSUNG CARD 37,300 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 26,550 DN 50
KT 27,350 DN 50
LG Uplus 13,900 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 82,000 UP 400
Binggrae 75,200 DN 700
GCH Corp 21,900 UP 250
