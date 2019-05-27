SamsungElec 42,650 DN 50

NHIS 13,300 DN 150

LotteChilsung 172,000 UP 2,000

SK Discovery 25,100 DN 250

LS 45,300 UP 850

GC Corp 124,500 UP 2,000

GS E&C 39,250 UP 200

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,350 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 216,000 UP 500

POSCO 233,500 UP 4,500

KPIC 137,500 0

AMOREPACIFIC 182,500 UP 3,500

POONGSAN 24,900 UP 300

LF 22,150 DN 200

KBFinancialGroup 45,750 DN 450

Hansae 23,850 UP 450

FOOSUNG 7,250 UP 80

LG HAUSYS 57,000 DN 500

JW HOLDINGS 6,330 UP 60

Youngone Corp 39,300 DN 100

SK Innovation 164,500 DN 500

KOLON IND 43,950 DN 750

HanmiPharm 406,500 UP 1,000

BNK Financial Group 7,060 DN 80

emart 143,500 UP 500

HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY 36,600 UP 650

KOLMAR KOREA 63,900 UP 800

CUCKOO 140,000 DN 2,000

COSMAX 114,000 UP 2,000

MANDO 29,500 UP 350

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 291,000 DN 4,000

INNOCEAN 72,200 UP 500

Doosan Bobcat 32,650 UP 1,150

Netmarble 112,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS 30,650 DN 1,500

ORION 86,500 DN 300

BGF Retail 200,000 UP 2,000

SKCHEM 59,100 UP 900

HDC-OP 43,050 DN 300

WooriFinancialGroup 14,100 DN 150

