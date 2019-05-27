KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SamsungElec 42,650 DN 50
NHIS 13,300 DN 150
LotteChilsung 172,000 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 25,100 DN 250
LS 45,300 UP 850
GC Corp 124,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 39,250 UP 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,350 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 216,000 UP 500
POSCO 233,500 UP 4,500
KPIC 137,500 0
AMOREPACIFIC 182,500 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 24,900 UP 300
LF 22,150 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 45,750 DN 450
Hansae 23,850 UP 450
FOOSUNG 7,250 UP 80
LG HAUSYS 57,000 DN 500
JW HOLDINGS 6,330 UP 60
Youngone Corp 39,300 DN 100
SK Innovation 164,500 DN 500
KOLON IND 43,950 DN 750
HanmiPharm 406,500 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,060 DN 80
emart 143,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY366 00 UP650
KOLMAR KOREA 63,900 UP 800
CUCKOO 140,000 DN 2,000
COSMAX 114,000 UP 2,000
MANDO 29,500 UP 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 291,000 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 72,200 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 32,650 UP 1,150
Netmarble 112,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S306500 DN1500
ORION 86,500 DN 300
BGF Retail 200,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 59,100 UP 900
HDC-OP 43,050 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 14,100 DN 150
(END)
