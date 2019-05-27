Cheong Wa Dae questions Bolton's view on NK missiles
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office said Monday it has no idea why U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton openly characterized North Korea's recent missile launches as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Cheong Wa Dae reaffirmed that the defense authorities of the allies are still analyzing the exact type of the projectiles fired on May 4 and 9.
"There's no change (in our statement)" that a conclusion has yet to come out, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters, saying it's the presidential office's formal stance.
The official added there's "no way to know" why Bolton made such remarks.
On his trip to Japan on the weekend, Bolton said at a press briefing that North Korea had fired ballistic missiles and "there's no doubt" that the launches were a breach of the resolutions.
President Donald Trump later played down the North's acts.
"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me," Trump tweeted. "I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me."
He did not clarify whether the small weapons were ballistic missiles.


