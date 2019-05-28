Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Banks' bad loans edge up in Q1

All Headlines 06:00 May 28, 2019

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Non-performing loans at South Korean banks edged up in the first quarter from three months earlier, due to a slight rise in overdue corporate loans, data showed Tuesday.

The ratio of bad loans to total lending came to 0.98 percent at the end of March, up 0.01 percentage point from a quarter earlier, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service.

The corporate logos of major banks (Yonhap)

Overdue corporate loans reached 18.5 trillion won (US$15.6 billion) at the end of March, up 300 billion won from a quarter ago, the data showed.

Non-performing loans by households stood at 1.8 trillion won at the end of March, up 100 billion won from a quarter earlier, it showed.

The regulator said it will keep monitoring and supervising bad loans as there is a possibility that bad debts could jump as market interest rates go up.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#bad loan #bank
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!