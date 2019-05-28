Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Local folk singer files suit against illegally reproduced recordings (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Trump urges Kim to transform N. Korea through denuclearization (Kookmin Daily)
-- Hyundai Heavy union unlawfully occupies place for shareholders meeting against acquisition of Daewoo Shipbuilding (Donga llbo)
-- Trump hopes Kim gives up nuclear weapons and changes N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump says N. Korea missile tests do not violate UN Security Council resolution (Segye Times)
-- Hyundai Heavy union occupies shareholders meeting place against company's acquisition (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ride-sharing business model stalled for seven years in S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Trump says he believes in agreement with N. Korea (Hankyoreh)
-- Trump says N. Korea missile tests aimed at attracting attention (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trump says U.S. not in hurry for nuclear deal with N. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Trump says Kim will give up nuclear weapons (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- FSC still has hope for new online banks (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump says US, NK have 'respect' downplays concerns (Korea Herald)
-- US putting more effort into 'parallel' N. Korea approach (Korea Times)
