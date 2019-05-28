Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:11 May 28, 2019
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/12 Cloudy 0
Incheon 22/14 Cloudy 0
Suwon 25/12 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 25/13 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 25/12 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 26/11 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 27/16 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 24/12 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 23/13 Cloudy 10
Jeju 22/16 Sunny 20
Daegu 25/14 Cloudy 10
Busan 24/16 Cloudy 10
(END)
