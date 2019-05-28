Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:11 May 28, 2019

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/12 Cloudy 0

Incheon 22/14 Cloudy 0

Suwon 25/12 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 25/13 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 25/12 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 26/11 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 27/16 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 24/12 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 23/13 Cloudy 10

Jeju 22/16 Sunny 20

Daegu 25/14 Cloudy 10

Busan 24/16 Cloudy 10

(END)

