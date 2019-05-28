(Yonhap Interview) Telstar-Hommel embraces ICT for customized 'smart factory' solutions
By Kim Eun-jung
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Smart factories, touted as a new industrial trend, represent a leap forward from more traditional automation to lean, flexible manufacturing systems that utilize the latest technologies and human elements to adapt to new market demands.
The tendency should be more pronounced for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in that the latest information and communication technologies (ICT) are key to boosting productivity in the face of toughening global competition, according to Im Byung-hoon, the chief executive of Telstar-Hommel, an automotive engineering company that offers smart factory solutions.
"There is a widespread misunderstanding that a smart factory is all about having an automated manufacturing system, sensors and robots," Im said in a recent interview with Yonhap News Agency at the firm's factory in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul.
"A smart factory is a broader concept than automation, which includes hardware, software and applications by humans throughout the manufacturing cycle for enhanced productivity."
The CEO said Telstar-Hommel's smart factory solution LINK 5 is designed to create a seamless process throughout the entire manufacturing cycle with the help of 5G, internet of things, big data and virtual reality.
Im said his company offers a "turnkey system" for SMEs, in which users only need to turn a key and the system is ready to go, to meet growing demand for a more varied product range that's increasingly customized.
"To provide customized services, it's important to ask the right questions," Im said. "What's the hidden pain of our customers and what is the cause of it? We start from there."
Founded as an automotive engineering company in 1987, Telstar formed a joint venture with German metal spinning parts maker Hommel GmbH in 2004 to integrate its technology, changing its name to Telstar-Hommel.
With more than three decades of expertise in assembly line, specialized equipment and measurement systems, Telstar-Hommel has offered various equipment for the country's two major automakers -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Co. It has also engaged in building over 500 factory projects and adopted the latest technologies in different types of SME manufacturing lines.
The company has recently expanded partnerships with local tech companies to upgrade its services, signing a memorandum of agreement with local telecom KT Corp. last month to collaborate on the development of smart factory solutions based on its 5G network.
To expand its smart solution business abroad, Telstar-Hommel has built "model factories" for 3D laser cutting businesses in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and on China's eastern coast. The factories adopted its own solution, Im said, hoping to promote its technology and expertise.
"Employees in Seoul can check a factory in Gyeongju or China via a cloud-based system, which gives more flexibility in the manufacturing system," Im said.
To upgrade the waning manufacturing industry in Asia's fourth-largest economy, Im said scaleup companies, which have transitioned from startups to validated businesses, should share know-how and expertise to establish a standardized model for smart factories.
His call came as the local manufacturing industry has faced structural crises amid the slumping automobile and shipbuilding industries, coupled with offshoring to China and Southeast Asian nations in recent years.
"With rising labor costs and tougher regulations in South Korea, it is hard to compete with foreign companies with the current manufacturing system," Im said. "SMEs and the government should work together to build a smart factory platform that best fits the Korean business environment."
As part of the broader plan, Telstar-Hommel last year became the chair company of "Innobiz smart factory platform," a body composed of over 18,000 scaleup companies, to develop the private-led smart factory initiative.
Im expressed hope for his business as the government has set a goal of creating 30,000 smart factories and 10 industrial zones by 2022 to create synergy between companies, provincial governments and academia.
Policymakers also vowed to expand test beds for smart factories to help local manufacturers' bids to upgrade their systems.
In December, the government said it plans to spend 2 trillion won (US$1.7 billion) on smart factories with funding from state-run banks and others and to create a 300 billion-won fund dedicated to companies that provide related solutions.
According to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, a total of 1,167 SMEs applied for government subsidies for the adoption of smart factories in just two months between February and April, which is some 42 percent of the government's target of 2,800 for this year.
"The key to smart factories lies in making quality products in time with minimum inventory," Im said. "Korean companies can't survive with mass production at a cheaper price. They have to become smarter to survive in competition with Chinese manufacturers."
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
