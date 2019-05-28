Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, May 28

All Headlines 09:34 May 28, 2019

General

-- S. Korea, U.S. to test Seoul's capability to takeover wartime operational control

-- OHCHR to release report on N.K. human rights situation

-- Press conference for tvN drama series 'Asdal Chronicle'

-- (News Focus) Box-office results of Korean winners of big overseas film festivals

Economy & Finance

-- IMD's report on each country's competitiveness

-- S. Korea's anti-tuberculosis measures
(END)

