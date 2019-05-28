Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, May 28
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- S. Korea, U.S. to test Seoul's capability to takeover wartime operational control
-- OHCHR to release report on N.K. human rights situation
-- Press conference for tvN drama series 'Asdal Chronicle'
-- (News Focus) Box-office results of Korean winners of big overseas film festivals
Economy & Finance
-- IMD's report on each country's competitiveness
-- S. Korea's anti-tuberculosis measures
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
S. Korea's car production falls 0.6 pct in Q1 on lower demand
-
3
Doosan Heavy teams up with U.S. energy firm for gas turbine biz
-
4
(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 2.9 tln-won order from Iraq
-
5
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
1
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
S. Korea's car production falls 0.6 pct in Q1 on lower demand
-
5
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) Trump urges Kim to seize chance to transform N.K. through denuclearization
-
2
Unification ministry denies media report on Kaesong park, Kumgang tour
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Bolton as 'security-destroying advisor,' 'human defect'
-
4
Cheong Wa Dae questions Bolton's view on NK missiles
-
5
N. Korea slams Bolton for calling latest missile launches violation of UN resolutions