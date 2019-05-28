Seoul stocks start higher on tech gains
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday as gains in technology stocks, including top cap Samsung Electronics, supported the broader market.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.47 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,049.68 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 0.23 percent, while its smaller rival LG Electronics inched up 1.31 percent. SK hynix, the world's second-largest maker of memory chips, was up 0.15 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor dipped 0.37 percent, while its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis lost 0.91 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,185.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.65 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
S. Korea's car production falls 0.6 pct in Q1 on lower demand
-
3
Doosan Heavy teams up with U.S. energy firm for gas turbine biz
-
4
(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 2.9 tln-won order from Iraq
-
5
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
1
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
S. Korea's car production falls 0.6 pct in Q1 on lower demand
-
5
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) Trump urges Kim to seize chance to transform N.K. through denuclearization
-
2
Unification ministry denies media report on Kaesong park, Kumgang tour
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Bolton as 'security-destroying advisor,' 'human defect'
-
4
Cheong Wa Dae questions Bolton's view on NK missiles
-
5
N. Korea slams Bolton for calling latest missile launches violation of UN resolutions