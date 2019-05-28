Seoul revokes license for gene therapy drug Invossa
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's drug authorities on Tuesday canceled the license for the gene therapy drug Invossa after the manufacturer mislabeled an ingredient used, sending a shock to patients and the country's pharmaceuticals sector.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's move came after the manufacturer, Kolon Life Science, acknowledged that a substance in the drug has been mislabeled since 2003.
Invossa is the world's first gene therapy drug for osteoarthritis, a movable joints disorder that affects many elderly people, with patient numbers in South Korea alone estimated to be around 5 million.
Distribution of the drug that received formal approval for sale in the domestic market in July 2017 has been suspended since April this year, with authorities conducting detailed on-site inspections of Kolong's production plants and research facilities in South Korea and the United States.
The therapy drug was discovered by Kolon TissueGene, the drugmaker's U.S. biopharma affiliate, which said the osteoarthritis treatment drug has been produced using a material that did not coincide with what was reported when tests on the drug began.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
S. Korea's car production falls 0.6 pct in Q1 on lower demand
-
3
Doosan Heavy teams up with U.S. energy firm for gas turbine biz
-
4
(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 2.9 tln-won order from Iraq
-
5
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
1
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
S. Korea's car production falls 0.6 pct in Q1 on lower demand
-
5
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) Trump urges Kim to seize chance to transform N.K. through denuclearization
-
2
Unification ministry denies media report on Kaesong park, Kumgang tour
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Bolton as 'security-destroying advisor,' 'human defect'
-
4
Cheong Wa Dae questions Bolton's view on NK missiles
-
5
N. Korea slams Bolton for calling latest missile launches violation of UN resolutions