Festivals Calendar - June 2019
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in June.
* Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival
When: June 7-10
Where: Hansan, Seocheon County, South Chungcheong Province
Hansan is famous for producing fine ramie, or "mosi," fabric. The Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival will show the process of weaving ramie cloth, which is on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists, and present a fashion show featuring clothing made from fine ramie.
For more information, call 041-950-4256 or visit the website http://www.hansanmosi.kr.
* Gangneung Danoje
When: June 3-10
Where: Gangneung, Gangwon Province
Dano is one of Korea's four major traditional festivals and falls on the fifth day of the fifth month, according to the lunar calendar. The Gangneung Danoje, a typical Dano festival in Korea with a history of more than 1,000 years, was designated as a "Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity" by UNESCO in 2005. Events include rituals in honor of gods and performances of traditional music, dances and plays, and activities for foreigners.
For further information, visit the festival's website http://www.danojefestival.or.kr or call 033-641-1593.
* Daegu International Musical Festival
When: June 21-July 8
Where: Opera House and other venues in Daegu
The Daegu International Musical Festival, or DIMF, is the only exclusive international musical festival held in the central city of Daegu. This year's edition will feature 26 musical works, including invitational works from nine countries, such as Britain, Russia, France, China, Taiwan, Poland and India. For more information, call 053-622-1945 or visit the website http://dimf.or.kr.
