Singer Goo Ha-ra apologizes for suicide attempt
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Recovering from a suicide attempt this week, South Korean singer and entertainer Goo Ha-ra apologized to the public on Tuesday for causing concerns.
The 28-year-old former member of the disbanded K-pop girl band Kara was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after attempting suicide at her home in Seoul's Gangnam district.
"I am sorry for causing concerns and a commotion," Goo told several Japanese entertainment news outlets, including Sankei Sports.
"In terms of health, I am recovering ... I had been in agony over a number of overlapping issues," she said. "But from now on, I will steel my heart and try to show up healthy."
Before the suicide attempt, Goo had been out of the public eye after she was embroiled in a scandal last year.
She was questioned by the police for allegedly assaulting her former boyfriend, and the police referred her case to the prosecution for potential indictment.
Her boyfriend was also referred to the prosecution on the charge of blackmailing Goo with a threat that he would leak a sex video of her.
She is scheduled to appear for a court hearing over the case on Thursday, but her health condition is expected to delay the court appearance.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
