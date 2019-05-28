Seoul shares down Tuesday morning on tech, auto losses
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning, with tech and automotive shares leading the overall losses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened higher in the first 15 minutes of trading, but it turned lower, losing 1.84 points or 0.09 percent to 2,042.37 as of 11:20 a.m.
With the U.S. stock market closed due to the Memorial Day holiday, analysts said there was no momentum to push up the Seoul shares, while the ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing still concerns investors.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.82 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.3 percent.
Carmakers also lost ground, with industry leader Hyundai Motor losing 0.37 percent and its smaller sister Kia Motors diving 2.04 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis also slipped 0.23 percent.
Pharmaceutical firms, however, were in positive terrain, with Celltrion gaining 1.15 percent and Samsung BioLogics moving up 0.52 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,187.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.45 won from the previous session.
