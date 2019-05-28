S. Korea to launch internal procedures this week to approve donation for N. Korea
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government will start internal procedures this week necessary to provide its promised funds to U.N. aid agencies for their efforts to help North Korean people in need, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
The government is currently in talks with the World Food Programme (WFP) and the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) on when and how its promised donation could be spent for their projects to help address malnutrition and health problems facing pregnant women and kids in the impoverished state. The ministry earlier said that the discussion will be completed within this week.
"Internal procedures will also start this week," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity, referring to the deliberation and approval process for the donation plan by relevant agencies such as an inter-Korean exchange promotion council.
The official added that the deliberations by the council consisting of government and civilian experts, in particular, will continue into next week.
South Korea recently pledged to donate US$8 million to the two U.N. agencies for their projects in North Korea. It is also devising plans to provide humanitarian food assistance to North Korea as millions of people there are reportedly facing aggravating food shortages caused by global sanctions and unfavorable weather conditions.
Earlier this month, the WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization reported based on their visit to North Korea that the country's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008, adding that an estimated 10 million people, or about 40 percent of its population, are in urgent need of food.
They also projected that the food situation in North Korea could deteriorate during the "lean season from May to September, if no proper and urgent humanitarian actions are taken."
North Korea has yet to provide its official response to Seoul's push to provide humanitarian aid, but its propaganda media outlets have recently stepped up calls for Seoul to focus more on improving inter-Korean relations.
