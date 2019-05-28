Smaller firms' sentiment worsens for June
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean smaller firms' sentiment turned weaker for June amid the country's economic slowdown, a poll showed Tuesday.
The survey of 3,150 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) showed that the small business health index (SBHI) stood at 86 for the coming month, down 1.6 from May.
From a year earlier, the index was also down 4.2. The federation didn't give reasons for the worsened figure for next month.
A reading below 100 indicates pessimists outnumber optimists. The poll was taken by the Korea Federation of SMEs from May 15-22.
The SBHI for the manufacturing sector came to 87.1 for June, down 3.4 from the current month, with the index for the nonmanufacturing sector falling 0.6 to 85.4.
The indexes for exports, domestic demand, operating profit and financial conditions all turned for the worse for June.
The surveyed companies cited flaccid domestic demand and rising labor costs as the biggest hurdles to their business.
Their capacity utilization rate averaged 73.9 percent in April, down 0.4 percentage point from March but up 0.7 percentage point from a year ago, according to the findings.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, remains gripped by stubbornly sluggish domestic demand and flagging exports stemming from a global economic slowdown.
In the first quarter of the year, the economy contracted an estimated 0.3 percent from three months earlier, the worst in a decade.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Doosan Heavy teams up with U.S. energy firm for gas turbine biz
-
3
(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 2.9 tln-won order from Iraq
-
4
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
5
U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment
-
1
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
5
BTS ranks high on Billboard album chart for 5th week
-
1
(LEAD) Trump urges Kim to seize chance to transform N.K. through denuclearization
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Bolton as 'security-destroying advisor,' 'human defect'
-
3
Cheong Wa Dae questions Bolton's view on NK missiles
-
4
Unification ministry denies media report on Kaesong park, Kumgang tour
-
5
Singer Goo Ha-ra apologizes for suicide attempt