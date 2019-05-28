Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon replaces National Tax Service chief

All Headlines 15:00 May 28, 2019

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in replaced three vice ministerial officials Tuesday, including the state tax office chief, as he has entered his third year in office.

Kim Hyun-jun, head of the National Tax Service (NTS) Seoul Regional Office, has been promoted to the post of NTS commissioner.

Moon also appointed Kim Oe-sook, minister of government legislation, as senior presidential secretary for personnel affairs.

He tapped Kim Hyeong-yeon, a former judge who now serves as presidential secretary for legal affairs, to succeed Kim and lead the ministry.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Moon Jae-in #National Tax Service
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!