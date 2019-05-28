(LEAD) Moon replaces National Tax Service chief
(ATTN: UPDATES with comments, other details in last 4 paras; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in replaced three vice ministerial officials Tuesday, including the state tax office chief, as he has entered his third year in office.
Kim Hyun-jun, head of the National Tax Service (NTS) Seoul Regional Office, has been promoted to the post of NTS commissioner.
Moon also tapped Kim Hyeong-yeon, a former judge who now serves as presidential secretary for legal affairs, to succeed Kim and lead the ministry.
He appointed Kim Oe-sook, minister of government legislation, as senior presidential secretary for personnel affairs.
The new secretary, a former lawyer, told reporters, "I know how important personnel affairs are and how heavy the responsibility is."
She said she would do her best for "fair and reasonable" personnel management.
The outgoing secretary, Cho Hyun-ock, admitted that there were "some appointments" of top government officials that did not meet public standards.
Cheong Wa Dae is seeking to improve the screening and other personnel management procedures.
