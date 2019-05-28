N. Korea's beefed-up criticism designed to pressure Washington to change stance: official
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korean media appears to be ramping up criticism of the United States in an apparent bid to put pressure on Washington to change its hard-line stance, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
"We see it as aimed at putting pressure on the U.S. to change its way of calculation while keeping dialogue alive," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "It could be seen as part of an interaction taking place outside a negotiation room."
"The North has acted that way as part of efforts to increase its status in negotiations," he added.
North Korea has slammed the U.S. with harsh words recently amid a protracted stalemate in their denuclearization talks, which have been stalled since the breakdown of the summit between their leaders in February.
On Friday, North Korea blamed the U.S. for the collapse of the February summit and warned that it won't resume talks with Washington unless it comes up with a "new method of calculation."
North Korea also slammed U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton on Monday as a "human defect" for calling the North's short-range missile launches earlier this month a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
The February summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump ended without a deal as they failed to find common ground over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's sanctions relief.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Doosan Heavy teams up with U.S. energy firm for gas turbine biz
-
3
(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 2.9 tln-won order from Iraq
-
4
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
5
U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment
-
1
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
(LEAD) Moon says strong alliance behind continued dialogue mood with N. Korea
-
5
BTS ranks high on Billboard album chart for 5th week
-
1
(LEAD) Trump urges Kim to seize chance to transform N.K. through denuclearization
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Bolton as 'security-destroying advisor,' 'human defect'
-
3
Cheong Wa Dae questions Bolton's view on NK missiles
-
4
Unification ministry denies media report on Kaesong park, Kumgang tour
-
5
Singer Goo Ha-ra apologizes for suicide attempt