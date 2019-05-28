Hyundai Heavy workers' strike continues over merger plan

The company split-up is the first step in the process of its proposed merger with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. In March, Hyundai Heavy signed a deal worth an estimated 2 trillion won (US$1.6 billion) with the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) to buy Daewoo Shipbuilding. The bank is the largest shareholder of Daewoo Shipbuilding, with a controlling 55.7 percent stake in the company.

