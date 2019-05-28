CUCKOO 149,000 UP 9,000

CJ 101,000 UP 500

Donga Socio Holdings 100,000 DN 2,500

Youngpoong 723,000 UP 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 50,700 UP 800

SamsungF&MIns 275,500 DN 3,000

Kogas 40,200 DN 900

HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,550 UP 450

Hanwha 25,800 DN 50

DB HiTek 15,000 UP 150

LGInt 16,150 0

JWPHARMA 32,550 UP 100

DongkukStlMill 6,630 UP 140

Hyundai M&F INS 31,200 UP 250

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 75,700 DN 400

ShinhanGroup 48,000 UP 1,150

HITEJINRO 20,500 DN 50

Yuhan 249,500 DN 5,000

SLCORP 24,400 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 152,000 UP 2,500

PanOcean 4,300 UP 100

SAMSUNG CARD 36,700 DN 600

CheilWorldwide 26,750 UP 200

DongwonF&B 259,500 UP 8,500

SamsungEng 16,700 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 93,600 UP 100

LGH&H 1,259,000 DN 9,000

LG Uplus 13,800 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 81,300 DN 700

TONGYANG 1,830 UP 20

KT&G 99,400 DN 600

Muhak 10,600 0

DHICO 6,240 UP 120

LG Display 16,900 UP 200

BGF 7,690 UP 30

SK 239,000 UP 4,000

Hanon Systems 11,850 0

Kangwonland 31,250 UP 350

Kakao 123,000 UP 1,000

NCsoft 474,500 DN 5,500

