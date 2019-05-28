KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CUCKOO 149,000 UP 9,000
CJ 101,000 UP 500
Donga Socio Holdings 100,000 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 723,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,700 UP 800
SamsungF&MIns 275,500 DN 3,000
Kogas 40,200 DN 900
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,550 UP 450
Hanwha 25,800 DN 50
DB HiTek 15,000 UP 150
LGInt 16,150 0
JWPHARMA 32,550 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 6,630 UP 140
Hyundai M&F INS 31,200 UP 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 75,700 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 48,000 UP 1,150
HITEJINRO 20,500 DN 50
Yuhan 249,500 DN 5,000
SLCORP 24,400 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 152,000 UP 2,500
PanOcean 4,300 UP 100
SAMSUNG CARD 36,700 DN 600
CheilWorldwide 26,750 UP 200
DongwonF&B 259,500 UP 8,500
SamsungEng 16,700 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 93,600 UP 100
LGH&H 1,259,000 DN 9,000
LG Uplus 13,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,300 DN 700
TONGYANG 1,830 UP 20
KT&G 99,400 DN 600
Muhak 10,600 0
DHICO 6,240 UP 120
LG Display 16,900 UP 200
BGF 7,690 UP 30
SK 239,000 UP 4,000
Hanon Systems 11,850 0
Kangwonland 31,250 UP 350
Kakao 123,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 474,500 DN 5,500
