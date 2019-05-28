KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
FARMSCO 6,950 UP 130
KEPCO KPS 31,250 UP 900
DSME 29,050 UP 650
DSINFRA 6,500 UP 140
DWEC 4,920 UP 55
Donga ST 98,500 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,200 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 284,500 UP 8,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,550 0
SPC SAMLIP 104,000 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 204,000 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,055 DN 5
TaekwangInd 1,462,000 UP 3,000
SsangyongCement 5,860 UP 200
KAL 31,950 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,700 DN 10
LG Corp. 72,200 UP 700
BoryungPharm 12,200 0
L&L 15,850 DN 250
NamyangDairy 591,000 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 50,700 UP 2,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,150 UP 450
Shinsegae 291,000 UP 500
Nongshim 247,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE 42,500 DN 650
AK Holdings 52,700 UP 2,600
Binggrae 74,500 DN 700
GCH Corp 22,000 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 136,500 UP 1,500
AmoreG 65,200 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,050 DN 300
POSCO 234,500 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 62,300 UP 1,000
HANILHOLDINGS 53,500 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 42,550 DN 100
Hanmi Science 69,100 0
SamsungElecMech 96,900 UP 700
HHI 114,000 UP 3,500
Hanwha Chem 21,050 UP 200
OCI 88,900 UP 1,800
