KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 May 28, 2019

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,050 UP 1,850
KorZinc 435,500 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,600 DN 20
SYC 53,800 0
HyundaiMipoDock 48,550 UP 150
IS DONGSEO 33,600 UP 550
S-Oil 81,300 UP 100
LG Innotek 98,700 UP 1,800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 258,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 42,500 DN 450
HankookShellOil 315,000 DN 24,500
KumhoPetrochem 92,800 UP 600
SKC 31,650 UP 450
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,510 UP 50
Mobis 217,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,900 DN 150
HDC HOLDINGS 15,850 UP 300
S-1 96,400 DN 800
KT 28,050 UP 700
Hanchem 83,800 DN 1,300
DWS 37,900 UP 900
UNID 50,100 UP 350
SGBC 43,250 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,300 UP 900
KEPCO 25,100 UP 100
SamsungSecu 34,700 0
NEXENTIRE 10,150 DN 300
CHONGKUNDANG 93,300 0
SKTelecom 253,500 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 38,800 UP 1,700
HyundaiElev 80,300 UP 1,700
NAVER 108,500 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 6,220 UP 80
GKL 20,350 DN 200
Handsome 43,300 DN 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 32,950 UP 50
BukwangPharm 16,850 UP 150
WJ COWAY 79,500 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 160,000 DN 500
IBK 13,750 DN 150
