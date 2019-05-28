LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,050 UP 1,850

KorZinc 435,500 DN 4,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,600 DN 20

SYC 53,800 0

HyundaiMipoDock 48,550 UP 150

IS DONGSEO 33,600 UP 550

S-Oil 81,300 UP 100

LG Innotek 98,700 UP 1,800

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 258,000 DN 3,000

HYUNDAI WIA 42,500 DN 450

HankookShellOil 315,000 DN 24,500

KumhoPetrochem 92,800 UP 600

SKC 31,650 UP 450

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,510 UP 50

Mobis 217,000 DN 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,900 DN 150

HDC HOLDINGS 15,850 UP 300

S-1 96,400 DN 800

KT 28,050 UP 700

Hanchem 83,800 DN 1,300

DWS 37,900 UP 900

UNID 50,100 UP 350

SGBC 43,250 DN 1,300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,300 UP 900

KEPCO 25,100 UP 100

SamsungSecu 34,700 0

NEXENTIRE 10,150 DN 300

CHONGKUNDANG 93,300 0

SKTelecom 253,500 DN 3,000

S&T MOTIV 38,800 UP 1,700

HyundaiElev 80,300 UP 1,700

NAVER 108,500 DN 2,000

DAEKYO 6,220 UP 80

GKL 20,350 DN 200

Handsome 43,300 DN 450

ILJIN MATERIALS 32,950 UP 50

BukwangPharm 16,850 UP 150

WJ COWAY 79,500 UP 800

LOTTE SHOPPING 160,000 DN 500

IBK 13,750 DN 150

