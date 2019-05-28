Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
N. Korea's beefed-up criticism designed to pressure Washington to change stance: official
SEOUL -- North Korean media appears to be ramping up criticism of the United States in an apparent bid to put pressure on Washington to change its hard-line stance, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
"We see it as aimed at putting pressure on the U.S. to change its way of calculation while keeping dialogue alive," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "It could be seen as part of an interaction taking place outside a negotiation room."
-----------------
Moon urges immediate measures to boost investment, economy
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in emphasized the urgent need Tuesday to use extra budgets and take measures to promote corporate investment.
He made the remarks, while receiving a briefing from Hong Nam-ki, minister of economy and finance, on the current economic situations and related policies, as well as how to boost investment and innovate the manufacturing and service industries.
-----------------
U.N. report urges N. Korea to stop crackdowns on market activities
SEOUL -- A new U.N. human rights report called on North Korea to stop crackdowns on market activities to ensure an adequate standard of living, saying that 75 percent of North Koreans are estimated to depend on such commercial transactions for survival.
The Seoul office of the U.N. Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) released the report, titled "The price is rights: The violation of the right to an adequate standard of living in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," on Tuesday, stressing that engaging in market activities has become an "essential means for survival" for North Koreans in the face of the collapse of a state distribution system.
-----------------
Moon replaces National Tax Service chief
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in replaced three vice ministerial officials Tuesday, including the state tax office chief, as he has entered his third year in office.
Kim Hyun-jun, head of the National Tax Service (NTS) Seoul Regional Office, has been promoted to the post of NTS commissioner.
-----------------
(LEAD) Parties bicker over spy chief's secret meeting with influential figure of ruling party
SEOUL -- Rival parties on Tuesday continued to bicker over whether a closed-door meeting between the state intelligence chief and the director of the ruling party's think tank might constitute a violation of political neutrality by the intelligence organ.
Last week, Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), had a four-hour dinner meeting with Yang Jeong-cheol, a confidant of President Moon Jae-in who now serves as director of the ruling Democratic Party's (DP) think tank, according to a report by The Fact, an online news outlet.
-----------------
Number of foreign residents in S. Korea up 8.6 pct last year
SEOUL -- The number of foreigners staying in South Korea increased by nearly 9 percent last year, with the rate of illegal foreign workers also rising 15 percent, government data showed Tuesday.
According to data released by the Ministry of Justice, 2,367,607 foreigners were residing in the country as of the end of 2018, marking a rise of 8.6 percent from a year earlier.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up amid lack of events as foreign sell-offs hit over 8-month high
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded on Tuesday, snapping their three-day losing streak, amid an absence of major market-driving factors such as the U.S.-China trade negotiations. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.62 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 2,048.83. Trade volume was high at 474 million shares worth 7.6 trillion won (US$6.4 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 585 to 262.
