(U20 World Cup) S. Korea blank South Africa 1-0 for 1st win

Head coach Chung Jung-yong came out with a different formation and made a few lineup changes from last Saturday. He replaced a defensive-oriented 3-5-2 formation with an aggressive 4-2-3-1 setup. And two attackers who provided some second-half spark off the bench against Portugal, Oh Se-hun and Um Won-sang, got the starting nods in this one. Defensive midfielder Jeong Ho-jin made his tournament debut.