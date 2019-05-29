(LEAD) (U20 World Cup) S. Korea ride dominant second half, hot goalkeeper to crucial win
(ATTN: ADDS players' comments)
TYCHY, Poland, May 28 (Yonhap) -- It was a match of two vastly different halves for South Korea, who got past South Africa 1-0 for their first win of the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Tuesday thanks to a dominant second half and a goalkeeper who stood on his head.
Defender Kim Hyun-woo's header in the 69th minute stood as the winner at Tychy Stadium, and South Korea moved to second place in Group F with three points, holding a tiebreak edge over Portugal in goal difference. Argentina are in first place with six points, enough to give them a knockout berth with the final group match against South Korea on Friday.
Coming off a 1-0 loss to Portugal last Saturday, South Korea were in a virtual must-win situation. Ditto for South Africa, who fell to Argentina 5-2 Saturday.
South Africa ruled the first half, and only the heroics of goalkeeper Lee Gwang-yeon kept South Korea in the match.
Lee stopped Siphesihle Mkhize's header following a corner kick in the 15th minute, and then turned aside a James Monyane shot from close range six minutes later. Lee nearly cost himself a goal in the 35th, when he failed to punch out a corner kick. The goalkeeper inadvertently set up Keenan Abrahams for a header that ended up missing the net on the left.
Lee made another fine save in the 42nd minute, diving to his left to keep out a volley by Monyane.
At the other end, South Korea had zero shots on target in the first half, with South Africa outshooting them 5-0 and enjoying an 11-6 edge in total shot attempts.
South Korea coach Chung Jung-yong made notable lineup and formation changes from the first match. He ditched his defensive, back-three setup in favor of a 4-2-3-1 formation, lining up three secondary attackers behind striker Oh Se-hun. Oh and wing forward Um Won-sang came off the bench against Portugal but got the starting assignments this time, with Chung hoping the two could provide the same spark that they did last week.
It wasn't until the second half that the offense started to click. Oh's header off a Choi Jun cross in the 51st minute was the opening salvo for South Korea, who spent the majority of the latter half in the attacking zone.
Choi and Oh connected again, and rather than take a shot, Oh set up Cho Young-wook for an open look. Cho missed the net high and wide, but the momentum was now fully on the South Korean side.
Midfielder Jeong Ho-jin clanged the crossbar in the 62nd minute, and moments later, he was lifted from the match for forward Jeon Se-jin.
It was a bold move by coach Chung to replace a defensive midfielder with a fifth attacker. And it paid dividends down the stretch, as the presence of an extra forward added pressure on the South African defense.
It resulted in Kim Hyun-woo's goal following a corner kick in the 69th. Oh and other attackers sucked the defense their way, which opened enough space for Kim, a defensive back, to sneak in from behind and head home the eventual winner.
South Korea had a 15-3 advantage in shot attempts in the second half, finishing with a 21-14 edge for the match.
Kim, who plays for Dinamo Zagreb, credited his teammates for not giving up after getting "overwhelmed" in the first half.
"Our forwards helped out a lot on defense, and other defenders played hard as well," Kim said. "But I ended up getting all the spotlight. I feel bad about that, and I am also grateful for my teammates."
Kim said he'd expected a high-scoring match. And when nothing went South Korea's way in the first half, Kim said he felt set pieces would be crucial.
"In set pieces, defensive backs usually jump in on the attack and score on headers," Kim said. "I was so happy to score in that particular situation."
Not to be outdone by his attackers, goalkeeper Lee came through with a match-saving stop in the dying seconds. Malebogo Modise tried to head home a corner kick, but Lee jumped to meet it right at the goal line, saving his best effort for last.
Lee said a locker room pep talk from his coaching staff at halftime jolted the team back to focus.
"They said, 'You've prepared for this tournament for three years, and you shouldn't go home after just three matches (in the group stage),'" Lee said. "It was a wake-up call. We were able to play more aggressively in the second half."
Lee said he felt terrible about the 1-0 loss to Portugal last week, and he wanted to step up for the team and, in particular, his two backup goalkeepers, Park Ji-min and Choi Minh-soo.
"I wanted to take it upon myself to deliver this win," Lee said. "We had to win this game to advance. We were the desperate team."
South Korea will have to be sharper around the net against Argentina, who have proven to be the class of Group F so far. With the top two teams from each of the six groups and four best third-place teams advancing to the round of 16, South Korea will likely need at least another point to have a chance.
Portugal will be favored to beat South Africa in their finale, which would give the Europeans six points. If South Korea upset Argentina, they, too, would have six points and that should be enough to send them through either as the second or third seed out of Group F.
A draw will give South Korea four points. Since the tournament expanded to the current 24-team format in 1997, only Zambia in 1999 have failed to reach the knockouts with four points.
