(LEAD) (U20 World Cup) S. Korea ride dominant second half, hot goalkeeper to crucial win

South Korea coach Chung Jung-yong made notable lineup and formation changes from the first match. He ditched his defensive, back-three setup in favor of a 4-2-3-1 formation, lining up three secondary attackers behind striker Oh Se-hun. Oh and wing forward Um Won-sang came off the bench against Portugal but got the starting assignments this time, with Chung hoping the two could provide the same spark that they did last week.

