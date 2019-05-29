Korean-language dailies

-- Diplomat says never imagined Rep. Khang would distort summit details as source of indignity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Fabrication, cover-up of Invossa spark 2nd 'Hwang Woo-suk' scandal (Kookmin Daily)

-- K-bio industry faces bitter medicine of Invossa (Donga llbo)

-- Invossa's license revoked after all, worst scandal to follow (Seoul Shinmun)

-- License of Invossa canceled, 2nd 'Hwang Woo-suk scandal' expected (Segye Times)

-- Labor organizations clash at construction sites over work (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Invossa thrown out of market after all, gov't out to collect W13.4 bln (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Diplomat in U.S. also leaked classified information to Rep. Khang in March, April (Hankyoreh)

-- Invossa license revoked, gov't to file complaint against manufacturer (Hankook Ilbo)

-- After 20 years of research, Invossa license revoked (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Presidential office says fairness must also apply to labor unions (Korea Economic Daily)

