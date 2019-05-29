Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- Diplomat says never imagined Rep. Khang would distort summit details as source of indignity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Fabrication, cover-up of Invossa spark 2nd 'Hwang Woo-suk' scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- K-bio industry faces bitter medicine of Invossa (Donga llbo)
-- Invossa's license revoked after all, worst scandal to follow (Seoul Shinmun)
-- License of Invossa canceled, 2nd 'Hwang Woo-suk scandal' expected (Segye Times)
-- Labor organizations clash at construction sites over work (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Invossa thrown out of market after all, gov't out to collect W13.4 bln (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Diplomat in U.S. also leaked classified information to Rep. Khang in March, April (Hankyoreh)
-- Invossa license revoked, gov't to file complaint against manufacturer (Hankook Ilbo)
-- After 20 years of research, Invossa license revoked (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Presidential office says fairness must also apply to labor unions (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- License yanked for gene therapy drug Invossa (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean general to lead joint drills to test readiness for wartime OPCON transfer (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul, Washington to carry out drill led by ROK forces (Korea Times)
