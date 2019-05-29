(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 29)

From the people's point of view, it is very odd that the head of the nation's top intelligence agency would spend time having dinner with someone like Yang, who was only recently named to lead the ruling party's think tank after a long time away from Korea. They had worked together during Moon's presidential campaign, but the timing is not right for the NIS chief and the President's close confidant to meet, with less than a year until the elections. And right now, the NIS chief should be tied up entirely with the security situation on the Korean Peninsula amid the shaky denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea. It seems very odd for the NIS chief to have a lengthy dinner meeting with the head of a political think tank under such grave security conditions. Former NIS chiefs have been prosecuted for election meddling and other irregularities, and the people certainly do not want to see a repetition of this shameful side of the NIS.