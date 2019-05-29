(U20 World Cup) S. Korea coach hoping team will control own destiny
TYCHY, Poland, May 28 (Yonhap) -- At the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, South Korea head coach Chung Jung-yong isn't a big fan of number crunching. He certainly doesn't want his players to end up in a position where they have to rely on help from other teams to get through the group stage.
South Korea can control their own destiny, after beating South Africa 1-0 at Tychy Stadium in Tychy on Tuesday. At three points, South Korea, which lost to Portugal 1-0 last Saturday, are in second place behind Argentina. The South Americans qualified for the knockouts following a 2-0 victory over Portugal earlier in the day.
South Korea and Argentina will meet in the final group match Friday in Tychy. A win, and South Korea will join Argentina in the knockouts. But in addition to the top two teams from each of the six groups, the four best third-place teams will also reach the round of 16. That means South Korea will still have a shot at advancing with a draw against Argentina.
But Chung said after Tuesday's victory that he doesn't want to deal with any extra headache.
"We're prepared for that match (against Argentina). And I don't want to have to go through different scenarios and compare points with other teams," he said. "I just want the players to do the best they can in that one match and enjoy the experience."
South Korea weathered the South African storm in the first half, when they were outshot 5-0 and pushed back with a strong second half. Defensive back Kim Hyun-woo's winner came in the 69th minute, after a stretch of sustained pressure by the young Taeguk Warriors.
The skies opened up just before the half-hour mark, and the rest of the match was played in wet and slippery conditions. Chung lauded his players for maintaining their focus for the full 90 minutes in tough elements.
"I thought we'd be in for a difficult match if we gave up an early goal, and the South African attackers were faster and stronger than we'd anticipated," Chung said. "In the second half, we tried to win the ball possession and take control of the midfield."
The players heeded Chung's words and dominated the last 45 minutes, with a 15-3 advantage in shot attempts. About seven minutes prior to Kim's goal, midfielder Jeon Ho-jin rang one off the crossbar in what was South Korea's best opportunity up to that point.
Chung said the play really turned the tide in his team's favor. He immediately took out Jeon, a defensive midfielder, for forward Jeon Se-jin, and the extra pressure generated by the fifth forward on the pitch led to the only goal of the game.
"I sensed that the pendulum would swing our way, and the South African players were running on fumes," the coach said. "It would have been nice to have scored more goals. It would have helped us prepare for the next match with more confidence."
Goalkeeper Lee Gwang-yeon single-handedly kept South Korea in the match in the first-half South African onslaught. He turned aside several shots from close range, and had one huge save in the final moments of the match, denying Malebogo Modise on a header right at the goal line.
"I'd like to congratulate Gwang-yeon on a great game, and I think he can start playing with more confidence from now on," Chung said. "I've always stressed the importance of having a strong goalkeeper in tournaments like this. And I think he played with a much-improved focus today."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
Doosan Heavy teams up with U.S. energy firm for gas turbine biz
-
3
(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 2.9 tln-won order from Iraq
-
4
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
5
U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment
-
1
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
BTS ranks high on Billboard album chart for 5th week
-
5
Moon, Widodo agree to cement S. Korea-Indonesia ties
-
1
Singer Goo Ha-ra apologizes for suicide attempt
-
2
S. Korea reiterates stance on East Sea naming after Trump mentions Sea of Japan
-
3
(LEAD) Trump urges Kim to seize chance to transform N.K. through denuclearization
-
4
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea over planned arms purchase
-
5
(LEAD) U.N. report urges N. Korea to stop crackdowns on market activities