S. Korea remains on U.S. list of countries to monitor for currency practices
All Headlines 07:14 May 29, 2019
WASHINGTON, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday kept South Korea on a list of countries to monitor for currency practices but did not label it a currency manipulator.
The list was revealed in a semiannual report to Congress that also listed eight other nations as countries warranting attention to their currency practices.
