Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 May 29, 2019

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/14 Sunny 0

Incheon 23/14 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/12 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/13 Sunny 0

Daejeon 27/12 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 27/11 Sunny 0

Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 27/13 Sunny 0

Gwangju 28/13 Sunny 0

Jeju 25/18 Sunny 0

Daegu 29/13 Sunny 0

Busan 26/15 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
