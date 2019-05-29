Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, May 29

All Headlines 09:16 May 29, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- (News Focus) Accusations of school bullying hit rising K-pop stars

-- (Movie Review) Parasite

-- Interview with former U.S. nuclear negotiator Robert Gallucci

Economy & Finance

-- U.S. currency report

-- (News Focus) BOK coming under growing pressure for rate cut
(END)

