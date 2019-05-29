Seoul to support 'new engines' to stimulate outbound shipments
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will ramp up supports to nurture promising "new export engines" to bolster the country's outbound shipments amid uncertainties triggered by the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China, the commerce ministry said Wednesday.
Under the plans, trade financing and overseas marketing support will be provided to companies engaged in such businesses as rechargeable batteries, bio-health, cosmetics, food and farm produce, electric vehicles (EVs) and organic light-emitting diodes, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Rechargeable batteries, bio-health and EVs grew 8.4 percent on-year in the January-April period to US$19.9 billion, with cosmetics and farm products also expanding sharply, the ministry said.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has been suffering a decline in exports, one of the country's growth pillars, in the face of weak demand for key products such as semiconductors and ships.
The country's exports dropped 8.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019 to $137.5 billion, with exports for April also falling 2 percent from a year earlier to $48.8 billion, marking the fifth month in a row that exports have backtracked.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 2.9 tln-won order from Iraq
-
2
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
3
U.S. expresses concern about Chinese telecom equipment
-
4
N.K. envoy says seized cargo ship biggest hurdle in resuming talks with U.S.: report
-
5
Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Peru hold talks on economic ties
-
1
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
Moon, Widodo agree to cement S. Korea-Indonesia ties
-
5
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
1
Singer Goo Ha-ra apologizes for suicide attempt
-
2
S. Korea reiterates stance on East Sea naming after Trump mentions Sea of Japan
-
3
(LEAD) U.N. report urges N. Korea to stop crackdowns on market activities
-
4
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea over planned arms purchase
-
5
Moon urges immediate measures to boost investment, economy