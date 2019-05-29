Pyongyang's newspaper urges production of high-quality goods, less dependence on imports
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Wednesday for nationwide efforts to produce high-quality products that could rival foreign brands, warning that excessive dependence on imports could ruin the country.
"If you cling to imports, you will leave your destiny entirely to others, and eventually your country will be ruined," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in a commentary.
"Right now, hostile forces are pushing surplus and cheap products into other countries under the guise of assistance to create fantasies about them by blurring people's minds," the paper said. "Protecting ours is the way to protect socialism."
The paper said that producing goods with the best quality, lowest prices and diverse forms is a matter of national dignity, adding that it is important to provide products its people can trust and feel proud of.
It cautioned, however, against blindingly looking down on foreign goods, urging its people not to hesitate to learn from the best things and turn them into their own.
North Korea emphasized the importance of its own high-quality products and less dependence on imports as it is intensifying efforts for self-reliance since the breakdown of February's summit between its leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Pyongyang hoped a breakthrough in the summit could lead to easing sanctions on its regime and help its push to rebuild the economy. Washington wants more denuclearization steps before making such major concessions.
