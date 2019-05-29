Childbirths down 9.7 pct in March
SEJONG, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The number of newborns in South Korea fell 9.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday, a sign of the continuing low birthrate that has plagued Asia's fourth-largest economy for more than a decade.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed that 27,100 babies were born in March, compared with 30,000 babies tallied in the same month of 2018.
It marks the lowest number of newborns reported for any March since 1981, when the statistics agency started compiling data on newborns on a monthly basis.
In 2018, South Korea's total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime -- hit a record low of 0.98, much lower than the replacement level of 2.1 that would keep South Korea's population stable at 51 million.
The decline in childbirths comes as some young people delay marriage amid a prolonged economic slowdown.
The number of people tying the knot came to 19,600 in March, the lowest for any March since 1981.
